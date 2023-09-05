Woman, 3 children killed in Florida crash after teen runs stop sign

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A baby, two other children and their grandmother are dead after a teenage driver ran a stop sign and right into their SUV.

Investigators said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday after a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 15-year-old, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Street in Poinciana, Florida.

According to FHP, the front of the teen's vehicle struck the left side of an SUV driven by a 50-year-old Poinciana woman. After the SUV was struck, it spun out and collided with a light pole before stopping in the grass.

A report from FHP said the woman driving the SUV and a child were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man and two children were taken to the hospital, where both children were pronounced dead.

The three children who died were between the ages of 1 and 11. The man was said to have serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Investigators said the teen driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers in that vehicle — all of whom were also 15 years old, according to FHP's report, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

