Boat catches fire in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the third time in three days, a boat caught fire in Palm Beach County.

About 7 p.m., West Palm Beach Fire Rescue respond to the fire at a marina at 4500 North Flagler Drive near the Intracoastal.

Alina Downey shot video of the fire using a drone.

Two yachts caught fire on Sunday and Monday near the Loggerhead Marina in Lantana. They were extinguished by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Boynton Beach police marine units assisted Tuesday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths

Latest News

PBSO deploys personnel to assist in recovery from Hurricane Idalia
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump plans to attend Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State football game
St. Lucie County official dies 3 days after single-vehicle crash
Dead fish suddenly start turning up at Fort Pierce lake