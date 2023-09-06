Boca's Ballroom Battle returns to raise money for good cause

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Imagine learning one dance over the course of four months and then performing it one time in front of 850 people in the hopes of winning the Mirror Ball Trophy.

It's all part of a fundraiser for the George Snow Scholarship Fund.

"Some of our scholars are first-generation college students, so they don't have parents necessarily that can advise them on some of the challenges that they might have while they're away at school," Tim Snow, the president of the George Snow Scholarship Fund, said. "So we treat them like they're our own sons and daughters, if you will, and we do for them what we would all do for our own kids."

According to organizers, this year, that fund has provided $4.4 million to Snow Scholars by giving a helping hand to hardworking and deserving young adults from Palm Beach and Broward counties.

"When we first created [the scholarship], it was sitting around a table brainstorming," Snow said. "We said, 'If we could ever give away $1 million in total, we'd be happy.'"

The fund’s namesake was Tim's father.

"[Dad] passed away in a helicopter accident, but he started his career in South Florida as a high school math teacher, later went into real estate and construction, but while he was alive was trying to help young people that were trying to help themselves, and so we just want to continue that good work after his passing," Snow said.

Tim thinks his father would be proud of the scholarship fund.

"I think he would be. I know he would be. He'd be embarrassed it was named after him," laughed Snow. "But he'd be very, very proud of what we're doing."

Boca's Ballroom Battle is sold out, but the public can support the dancers' fundraising efforts for the big show by visiting their website.

The event will take place Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Plan would relocate Martin County Fair from Stuart to Indiantown

Latest News

Police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman with critical injuries
LSU head coach Brian Kelly shouts to players on the field during the first half of an NCAA...
Brian Kelly denies saying LSU would 'go beat the heck out of Florida State'
AG Ashley Moody, John Walsh announce partnership to fight crime
Jupiter Town Council directs consulting agency to help develop fire department