Boynton Beach police investigating fatal shooting in vehicle near I-95
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle between the Interstate 95 Woolbright Road overpass and Southwest Eighth Street.
Spokeswoman Holly Picciano told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein confirmed the shooting was about 3 p.m. but had no information to release on the victim or suspect or suspects.
Woolbright Road from the Interstate 95 overpass to Southwest Eighth Street is closed as well as the I-95 southbound ramp in a police Facebook post.
Police are asking people to seek an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Vargas at 561-742-6163.
