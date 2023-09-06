Boynton Beach police investigating fatal shooting in vehicle near I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle between the Interstate 95 Woolbright Road overpass and Southwest Eighth Street.

Spokeswoman Holly Picciano told WPTV reporter Ethan Stein confirmed the shooting was about 3 p.m. but had no information to release  on the victim or suspect or suspects.
Scene of shooting in Boynton Beach along Woolbright Road.
Woolbright Road from the Interstate 95 overpass to Southwest Eighth Street is closed as well as the I-95 southbound ramp in a police Facebook post.

Police are asking people to seek an alternate route until the roadway is reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Vargas at 561-742-6163.

