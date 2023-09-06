Cabin cruiser catches fire along Intracoastal in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
For the third time in three days, a boat caught fire in Palm Beach County.

At 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the fire of a cabin cruiser about 30 feet long that was about 1,000 feet offshore in the Intracoastal at 4500 North Flagler Drive.

The West Palm Beach Police Department Marine Unit was patrolling the Intercoastal and found the vessel fully engulfed, the agency posted at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook. The Marine Unit was advised the two men on board escaped without injuries.

The burning boat was towed closer to shore where the the fire department put out the fire.

Alina Downey shot video of the fire using a drone.

Two yachts caught fire on Sunday and Monday near the Loggerhead Marina in Lantana. They were extinguished by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Boynton Beach police marine units assisted Monday.

