Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving with flames burning nearby. (SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - A body camera captured some daunting moments in a Spokane County police officer’s life a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Brittan Morgan was out advising citizens to evacuate the quickly spreading Oregon Road Fire when he got caught in the middle of it.

His body camera captured him driving on a road with flames burning on both sides of him.

The microphone picked up his determination when he said things like “You’re not getting me today” as he continued on.

Morgan finally made it to safety and then helped others by keeping them from going down the road he had just navigated.

The Oregon Road fire is mostly contained now, but it is still burning. One person has died because of the fire and at least 120 homes on almost 11,000 acres have been destroyed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Latest News

Michael Daneman donated his kidney to Lauren Crupi, his colleague.
Teacher returns to school after getting new kidney from coworker: ‘I feel better than ever’
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died after construction site accident, reports say
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World...
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss