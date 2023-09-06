Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by Centralia High School football players after they took a knee and prayed with him on the field after the team's game against Bremerton on Oct. 16, 2015, in Bremerton, Wash. Years after Kennedy left the football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision, and his first game back is Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back.

Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Plan would relocate Martin County Fair from Stuart to Indiantown

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Oppressive heat forces kids from schools, wildfires force new evacuations
Sheriff: 'Nasty, evil' Florida father kills 16-year-old son with power tool