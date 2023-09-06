Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic with winds of 75 mph

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon that Lee has strengthened into a hurricane with winds of 75 mph.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest at about 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast with Lee expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two.

"It's not written in stone where it's going to go after that," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said. "Whether it will bother us or it's more likely to move north. However, it's something we still need to keep an eye on."

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Swells from the storm are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week.

The storm is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane by this weekend with winds of 150 mph as it churns west in the Atlantic Ocean.

