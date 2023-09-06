Police seek hit-and-run driver who left woman with critical injuries

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a driver responsible for hitting a woman Monday night, hospitalizing her in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 9:42 p.m. when a woman, who is about 20 to 30 years old, was crossing the 1300 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard when she was struck by a speeding eastbound pickup truck.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the impact was so severe that the victim was thrown 150 feet further down the road.

Evidence recovered at the scene and witness descriptions helped investigators determine the hit-and-run vehicle is a late-model, dark, Nissan Titan PRO-4X pickup truck. The truck has visible front-end damage, according to Jachles.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by the West Palm Beach Fire Department and rushed into surgery. She remains in critical condition in the trauma intensive care unit.

Anyone with information about the crash or who sees a pickup truck matching the description with front-end damage should call Investigator Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000.

