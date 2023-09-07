Dave Chappelle adds fourth show at Seminole Hard Rock

Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What's better than three straight performances by Dave Chappelle in South Florida? Try four.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood announced Wednesday that a fourth show has been scheduled for the week after Christmas, citing "popular demand."

Chappelle's fourth show, titled "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!," is now scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. He's already set to take the stage Dec. 26-28.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle - Musk
Chappelle - Musk

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the shows. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performances.

Tickets for the newest show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $115.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Dead fish suddenly start turning up at Fort Pierce lake
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage

Latest News

Dolphin research team returns from latest mission
Hurricane Lee to rapidly intensify into Category 4, but stay east of Florida
Elementary students sent to nurse after Paqui 'One Chip Challenge'
Small plane crashes in western Fort Pierce; pilot alert