Elementary students sent to nurse after Paqui 'One Chip Challenge'

A Boynton Beach father says a tortilla chip caused six elementary students to need medical attention.

This is after a letter from the Forest Park Elementary School said they came in contact with the Paqui 'One Chip Challenge' snack on Wednesday.

"It comes in a coffin box, it's scary in itself," D'Anton Patrick said.

Family suspects teen died from viral spicy chip challenge

He said his son bought the chip from a Boynton Beach Walgreens on Tuesday, but his mother found it and made him throw it away.

Boynton Beach resident D'Anton Patrick told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez his son bought the Paqui brand tortilla chip on Tuesday.

"The box says keep out of the hands of children. It says it's for adult consumption only. Why are y'all selling it to a 12-year-old child?" Patrick said.

Patrick said his 10-year-old daughter took it out of the trash then brought it to Forest Park Elementary School.

She's now suspended for the week.

In the suspension letter it reads: "(student's name) brought an extremely hot chip "one chip challenge" and some students had adverse effects and were sent to the nurse, 6 students involved."

"I'm worried about the six kids because they consumed the chip," Patrick said. "It could've been a younger child 2–3-year-old, imagine them eating the chip."

Angela Cruz Ledford, a spokeswoman on behalf of the School District, said to protect student privacy, the district does not want to disclose any information about potential medical situations, but she did say that student safety and well-being is the top priority for the School District.

It's all part of a social media trend where people are challenged to eat the spicy chip, made from carolina reaper pepper and naga viper pepper.

Both peppers are at the top of the charts on the spice scale.

Patrick is now pushing for businesses like Walgreens to require an ID before they sell the chip.

"You've got to have restrictions on this type of stuff, especially if it's detrimental to the kids," Patrick said.

In response to an inquiry from WPTV, Walgreens issued the following statement.

"In response to recent reports, out of an abundance of caution, Walgreens is voluntarily removing these products immediately from stores. We are currently in contact with the supplier on appropriate next steps to address reports of customer concerns."







WPTV reached out to the Hershey's Company, which is the owner of the Paqui chip and have not heard back.

Scripps Only Content 2023