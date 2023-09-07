FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 7, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Thursday looks to be another mainly dry day, but there is a slight chance for a light shower over inland areas.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Some changes to the forecast begin Friday.

As a cold front approaches North Florida on Friday, the flow will turn out of the southwest which will pump in more moisture. This will bring back just a few showers or isolated storms later Friday.

The front will hit the brakes and stall over parts of North Florida and the Panhandle on Saturday, so expect more humid conditions and a typical chance for afternoon pop-up storms through the weekend.

With more humidity returning this weekend, it will feel hotter with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.

More scattered storms are possible early next week.

