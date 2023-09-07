Miami Hurricanes: Buy Texas A&M tickets, get Georgia Tech tickets free

The Miami Hurricanes appear to be borrowing a play from the Publix playbook.

Miami is offering a buy one, get one promotion on football tickets to encourage fan attendance for Saturday afternoon's game between the Hurricanes (1-0) and No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to the Texas A&M game will receive a complimentary ticket in the same area for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7.

Ticket prices range from $125 in the upper bowl to $310 for club seats in the corner of the stadium.

A Miami Hurricanes fan holds a towel that reads "It's All About the U" during the second half against the Miami RedHawks, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

An announced crowd of 49,024 was on hand for Miami's 38-3 victory against the Miami RedHawks last Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which seats 64,767.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters Wednesday that he hoped Hard Rock Stadium would be full when the Aggies come to town.

"Definitely need a packed house here for that," Van Dyke said. "Should be a really exciting game. Just excited to see what Hard Rock is going to bring us Saturday."

Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates with fans after the Hurricanes beat the Miami RedHawks, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami is also encouraging fans to wear orange in what's being billed as an "orange out" game.

The Aggies are led by former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher, who was 7-1 against the Hurricanes from 2010-17 and was on the sideline during last season's 17-9 win at Kyle Field. Fisher is a perfect 7-0 in games he's coached at Hard Rock Stadium, including two Orange Bowl appearances.

