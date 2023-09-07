North Palm Beach man arrested after threats to put bomb under plane at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A North Palm Beach man is facing two charges after he is accused of threatening to put a bomb under the plane as he disembarked at Palm Beach International Airport.

On Thursday night, Kenneth Lee Szogas, 62, had flown on Avelo Airlines flight 348 from New Haven, Connecticut.

A fellow passenger told B-8 gate agent Dayshawn Steven the man had walked behind him and made the threat, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

He was taken the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and a threat to do bodily harm.

He posted $26,000 bond on Saturday and his next court appearance is 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

