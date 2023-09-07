Police sergeant among 8 charged in alleged high school football records scheme

A Port St. Lucie police sergeant has been arrested, along with four others, as part of an alleged scheme to falsify records so that high school football players could attend and compete for schools outside their residential boundaries.

Sgt. Robert Vega turned himself in Wednesday night after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest stemming from a criminal investigation that began last year, police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said Thursday.

The arrest warrant shows Vega, 48, is being charged with perjury and grand theft.

Vega has been on paid administrative leave since September 2022. He'll now be placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Dellacroce said.

According to the FDLE, eight people have been charged. Vega and four others were arrested, while three others remain at large.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

