Small plane crashes in western Fort Pierce; pilot alert

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The small plane crash landed in a remote area in western Fort Pierce with the pilot alert and out of the aircraft Wednesday afternoon, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

At 2:49 p.m., St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Air1 located the aircraft near Minute Maid Road and Florida's Turnpike, the fire district posted on Facebook.

Air1 flew the pilot to paramedics for evaluation.

No one else was aboard.

