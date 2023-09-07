Tropical Storm Margot forms with 40 mph winds
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A new tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Margot has 40 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
Margot is located 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of the storm.
