Tropical Storm Margot forms with 40 mph winds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A new tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Margot has 40 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Margot is located 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of the storm.

