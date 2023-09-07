Wind mitigation program has strict rules, limited cash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Many Floridians are finding out the state's wind mitigation inspection program has strict rules as policyholders look to trim their insurance costs.

"Not good, my roof didn't pass," Shirley Staley of Port St. Lucie said. "The house was built in 2003, so I never had any issues with it, no leaks, no nothing."

Getting a roof and homes inspected is being offered at no cost through the My Safe Florida Home website.

Shirley Staley said her roof failed to pass the wind mitigation inspection, which will likely force her to pay for a new one.

A good inspection can convince insurance companies to reduce premiums by several hundred dollars.

The program has also been offering grants of up to $10,000 for necessary repairs, and the program has proven to be very popular.

"Grant funding is quickly being obligated," reads the home page on the website. "All grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and are subject to appropriation by the legislature."

Florida residents are discovering that a windstorm mitigation inspection has some pitfalls.
However, there is still money for the inspections, but only for site-built, single-family homes and townhomes — not mobile homes.

Meanwhile, Staley said the only advice she got from her agent was to get a new roof, which she said she cannot afford.

"There's a lot of senior citizens on fixed income who are in the same boat as I am," she said.

