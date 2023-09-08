Powerful Hurricane Lee expected to remain away from Florida

Hurricane Lee remains a powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm Friday afternoon.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and is located in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

The core of Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week. Dangerous surf and rip current conditions are expected to develop around the western Atlantic through early next week.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the forecast track remains consistent and has Lee making a sharp turn to the north next week, staying east of the Bahamas and Florida.

"The approach itself is getting closer and closer to the Caribbean. But, Lee will remain to the north of the Caribbean, not making a direct impact," Correa said.

Correa added that dangerous surf, large swells, and strong rip currents will impact the northern Leeward Islands Friday through the weekend and will spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos.

Indirect impacts will be felt in the Bahamas, Bermuda and along the U.S. eastern seaboard later this weekend through next week.

A sharp turn to the north is expected later Tuesday or early Wednesday of next week, Correa said.

"Look at all these models, in agreement that Lee will turn northward, staying east of the Bahamas," Correa said.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Margot in the eastern Atlantic will strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, but won't be a threat to land as it turns northward over the ocean.

