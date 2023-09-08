Coco Gauff advances to US Open women's final

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Coco Gauff will play for a Grand Slam championship on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Delray Beach tennis star defeated Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the women's final.

The match was delayed for about 50 minutes by environmental activists inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. They were wearing shirts that read, "End Fossil Fuels." At least one person had glued their shoes to the ground, making it harder to be removed.

Coco Gauff return shot at US Open quarterfinals, Sept. 5, 2023

Gauff will play the winner of American Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, which will be held Thursday night.

The finals will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.

