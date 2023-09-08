Florida twins die after suffocating in toy chest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Florida mom is spreading awareness of the dangers of toy chests after her 4-year-old twins died last month.

Twins Aurora and Kellan Starr were last seen alive when their father put them to sleep on the evening of Aug. 25.

According to their mother, Sadie Myers, at some point in the night, the twins woke back up and decided to play in their room rather than sleep.

Myers said the twins' father went to wake them up the next morning and panicked when he saw they weren't in their bed.

They were soon found unresponsive inside their toy chest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide unit responded to the home.

Officials said the children did not show any signs of trauma, and everyone in the home had been interviewed.

No charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe page created for the family has raised more than $33,000.

