FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 8, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Some changes to the forecast begin Friday.

As a cold front approaches North Florida on Friday, the flow will turn out of the southwest, which will pump in more moisture and bring back a few showers or isolated storms later Friday.

The front will hit the brakes and stall over parts of North Florida and the Panhandle on Saturday, so expect more humid conditions and a typical chance for afternoon pop-up storms through the weekend.

With more humidity returning this weekend, it will feel hotter with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.

More scattered storms are possible early next week.

