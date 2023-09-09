Coco Gauff plays Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women's final

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Delray Beach resident Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus. will meet in the U.S. Open women's singles final. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Gauff enters Saturday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium seeking her first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka is trying to win her second major trophy of the year.

Gauff is a 19-year-oldwho is seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows. She has won 11 matches in a row and 17 of the past 18.

Her semifinal victory on Thursday night was interrupted for 50 minutes early in the second set by four climate protesters, one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. The disruption to the match prompted the U.S. Tennis Association to increase security.

Sabalenka is a 25-year-old who is seeded No. 2 in the last major tournament of the season. She will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday no matter what happens against Gauff.

Sabalenka is 23-2 in Grand Slam action in 2023, including her triumph at the Australian Open in January.

Novak Djokovic is back in the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded American Ben Shelton on Friday. Djokovic's opponent in Sunday's title match will be 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who ended Carlos Alcaraz's title defense by eliminating him in four sets Friday.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final two years ago.

Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion but he missed the U.S. Open last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 36-year-old from Serbia will seek a fourth trophy from Flushing Meadows on Sunday. He would be the oldest man to win the event in the Open era.

