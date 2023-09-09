Hurricane Lee on track to stay far away from Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Hurricane Lee will weaken somewhat Saturday but remain a major hurricane and strengthen to a Category 4 early Monday.

In the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee hasd maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Lee was about 310 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Computer models continue to show a path to the west-northwest, then a turn to the north by the middle of this week, keeping the center of Hurricane Lee away from the U.S.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the Northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into early next week.
While the center will stay away from the U.S., Lee will produce big swells and rough surf up and down the east coast Sunday and Monday and worsen through the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Margot in the Eastern Atlantic will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday.

In the 5 p.m. update, Margot had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 92 mph. Margot was about 1,020 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Computer models keep this system away from the U.S.

Elsewhere, a small area of low pressure, Invest 97, is a few hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Formation chances through seven days: 30%.

A waved near the west African coast line is forecast to emerge in the eastern Atlantic over the next day or so.

Formation chances through seven days: 30%.
Tropical development on Sept. 9, 2023
Tropical development on Sept. 9, 2023

