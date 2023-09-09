Police: Man arrested in Port St. Lucie after threat against family member

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie took a man into custody Friday night after they said he threatened a family member with a gun and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The situation took place at a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue.

The victim and a second person were able to escape the home unharmed.

A police SWAT team and crisis negotiation team arrived at the scene.

Police said at 7:45 p.m. they were able to safely take the man, whose name has not been released, into custody.

Officials said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and charges were forthcoming.

