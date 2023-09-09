Police: Man arrested in Port St. Lucie after threat against family member

Police in Port St. Lucie took a man into custody Friday night after they said he threatened a family member with a gun and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The situation took place at a residence in the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue.

The victim and a second person were able to escape the home unharmed.

Update at 7:45pm - The SWAT Team safely took the adult male suspect into custody. Investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Criminal charges are forthcoming. https://t.co/o55qyKsarw pic.twitter.com/gEK2Wc2WV2 — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) September 8, 2023

A police SWAT team and crisis negotiation team arrived at the scene.

Police said at 7:45 p.m. they were able to safely take the man, whose name has not been released, into custody.

Officials said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and charges were forthcoming.

Scripps Only Content 2023