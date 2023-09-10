B’nai Torah volunteers clean up Red Reef Park ahead of Jewish holidays

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
B’nai Torah Congregation hosted its sixth annual Reverse Tashlich on Sunday, ahead of the Jewish High Holy Days, in collaboration with Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.

More than 110 volunteers, ranging in age from 6 months to 86 years old, picked up trash at Red Reef Park in Boca Raton.

B'nai Torah Congregation volunteers clean up Red Reef Park in Boca Raton.
B’nai Torah is one of 220 communities in 12 countries worldwide participating in this community clean-up initiative, dubbed “Repair the Sea.”

While the ancient Jewish tradition of Tashlich involves casting one’s sins in water, Reverse Taslich prioritizes tackling the modern, global issue of pollution.

In 2015, a group of students devised the idea of reversing the process and removing human “sins” – or pollution and litter – by cleaning the water and waterfront.

The Jewish High Holy Days start Friday at sunset with Rosh Hashanah.

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with more thsan 1,300 membership families.

