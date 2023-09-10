Coco Gauff's former coach reflects on early years, talent

The city of Delray Beach and tennis fans in South Florida are celebrating a hometown hero.

Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff won the U.S. Open at just 19 years old.

Coco Gauff poses for photographs after winning U.S. Open, Sept. 9, 2023

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke with the man who coached her when she was learning the ropes of the game.

Mark Williams said he coached her from ages 9 to 11 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Sunday morning, while Williams was coaching his first-ever client, he spoke to Jorges about Gauff’s talent.

“I was crying like her father was crying, it was amazing,” Williams said about her most recent victory.

She defeated Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Williams is still in awe of her win, but said she’s always shined on the court.

“She was a little something then,” he said about the time he coached her about a decade ago. “Now, she’s grown tall, but the tenacity and the ability to keep fighting over and over again.”

He said those skills gave her that first Grand Slam title.

Her family was also watching, including her grandmother Yvonne Odom.

“I’m so glad she played well,” she said.

Gauff, who born in Atlanta, began playing tennis at 6. When she was 7, her family moved back to Delray Beach to have better training opportunities.

Coco’s family and friends watch party at Bar25 in Delray Beach. Sept. 9, 2023

For tennis players and fans in Delray Beach, like Williams, this is a moment filled with joy on and off the court.

“100 percent,” he said. “Everyone here in Delray is super proud of all her accomplishments. She’s a total inspiration to not just black young girls around the country, but people all around the world.”

