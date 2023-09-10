Donald Ross Bridge span stuck in closed position

Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
The Donald Ross Road bridge span over the Intracoastal Waterway is stuck in the closed position Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesman for Palm Beach County government.

This means cars can pass over the bridge, but boats tall enough to need the span open cannot pass underneath, John Jamason said in a news release.

The bridge can be opened manually to allow any boats waiting to pass.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m., according to Jamason

