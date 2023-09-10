Donald Ross Bridge span stuck in closed position
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Donald Ross Road bridge span over the Intracoastal Waterway is stuck in the closed position Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesman for Palm Beach County government.
This means cars can pass over the bridge, but boats tall enough to need the span open cannot pass underneath, John Jamason said in a news release.
The bridge can be opened manually to allow any boats waiting to pass.
Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m., according to Jamason
