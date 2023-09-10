Firefighters ride motorcycles to pay tribute to 9/11 fallen crews

Nearly 80 motorcyclists, including firefighters, made their way through Palm Beach County on Sunday to honor firefighters killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

The ride event was put together by the South Florida Chapter of the Leatherheads Motorcycle Club.

The bikers started near downtown West Palm Beach before making their way out to Lake Okeechobee for an hourlong break at a restaurant near the lake. Eventually, riders made their way to the 9/11 Patriot Memorial Park in Wellington.

The point of the event was to pay homage to those who lost their life, and raise funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research.

This was the inaugural event, and the chapter’s president said they’re blown away by the response.

“[In] fire service, the brotherhood runs deep,” Matt Hyman said. “It does not matter what patch you have on your sleeve.”

Matt Hyman gives a safety briefing in West Palm Beach to motorcyclists participating in the event remembering 9/11 fallen crews.

He said it’s important to never forget what happened.

“It’s all part of history,” Hyman said. The whole saying of 'never forget.' I personally have an 11-year-old son and I want to make sure he understands what happened that September day in 2001."

Scripps Only Content 2023