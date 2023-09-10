Firefighters ride motorcycles to pay tribute to 9/11 fallen crews

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nearly 80 motorcyclists, including firefighters, made their way through Palm Beach County on Sunday to honor firefighters killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

The ride event was put together by the South Florida Chapter of the Leatherheads Motorcycle Club.

The bikers started near downtown West Palm Beach before making their way out to Lake Okeechobee for an hourlong break at a restaurant near the lake. Eventually, riders made their way to the 9/11 Patriot Memorial Park in Wellington.

The point of the event was to pay homage to those who lost their life, and raise funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research.

This was the inaugural event, and the chapter’s president said they’re blown away by the response.

“[In] fire service, the brotherhood runs deep,” Matt Hyman said. “It does not matter what patch you have on your sleeve.”

Matt Hyman gives a safety briefing in West Palm Beach to motorcyclists participating in the...
Matt Hyman gives a safety briefing in West Palm Beach to motorcyclists participating in the event remembering 9/11 fallen crews.

He said it’s important to never forget what happened.

“It’s all part of history,” Hyman said. The whole saying of 'never forget.' I personally have an 11-year-old son and I want to make sure he understands what happened that September day in 2001."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
Boca Raton ranks 3rd lowest of 29 Florida cities in cost of living, study finds
2 killed in crash involving car, semi in western Martin County

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, to win...
Coco Gauff's former coach reflects on early years, talent
B’nai Torah volunteers clean up Red Reef Park ahead of Jewish holidays
Storm will produce hazardous beach and boating conditions by mid-week
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA...
No. 4 FSU scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss 66-13