Friends, family cheer Coco Gauff's major tennis title

Bar 25 Gastropub was packed from end to end with supporters, including family and friends, glued to the TVs watching Coco Gauff's U.S. Open women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, poses for photographs after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

They anxiously watched at the 19-year-old made South Florida proud as Delray Beach's own took home her first Grand Slam title in New York

That included her grandmother, Yvonne Odom.

“I’m very proud and I’m sure everybody in here is, but I knew it was coming sooner or later, so it’s sooner than later," she said.

Coco Gauff return shot at US Open quarterfinals, Sept. 5, 2023

It was a special day for the Delray Beach community as she became the first to win the tournament since 2017.

Her mother and father watched her in New York.

“You did it!” Gauff's mom Candi told her, both in tears.

She was a track and field athlete at Florida State University and worked as an educator.

Her father Corey played college basketball at Georgia State University and later worked as a health care executive. He also earlier was her coach.

“He was the first person I saw," Gauff said. "That was the first time I saw my dad cry. At the French Open, he claims he wasn’t crying. But today, I saw it.. I rarely see my mom cry either.. That moment. I’ll never forget that ever. I’m so happy. That man has supported me through so much. People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn’t need to be in my box or he didn’t need to coach me anymore. Little do they know, he’s the reason I won this match.”

