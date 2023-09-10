Major Hurricane Lee will produce hazardous marine conditions along U.S. coast

Hurricane Lee will continue to push west-northwest over the next few days, then turn north away from Florida by Wednesday.

In the 5 p.m. update, Lee increased to Category 3 storm but is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 on Monday, then weaken by Friday, but will stay away from the U.S. At one time Lee was a Category 5 storm.

While the U.S. will not be directly impacted by Lee, dangerous swells and rip currents are already reach portions of the southeast U.S.

Rough surf may also lead to beach erosion, mainly around the high tide cycle.

Swells also are affecting Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

In the 5 p.m. update, Lee had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was traveling west-northwest at 8 mph.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate the maximum sustained winds increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts.

Lee was about 285 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Margot likely will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Monday, but it will stay out to sea and it will not pose a threat to land.

In the 5 p.m. update, Margot had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was traveling north at 9 mph. Margot was about 1,175 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

A few tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic near the coast of Africa have a low chance of formation over the next seven days.

Invest 97L has a 10% chance of formation over the next two days.

Long range models show some development with this system as it moves across the Atlantic.

Another wave also has a 50% chance of formation.

