Palm Beach County mother hosts fundraiser for pediatric cancer to honor child

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Magician Peter Boie captivated a crowd of more than 400 people at the Palm Beach Central High School auditorium on Saturday. It was a kids show to help kids.

Rachel Paine organized the magic show to honor her late son Eli. “We’re using this opportunity to bring awareness to the community about pediatric cancer and the lack of funding for pediatric cancer research,” Paine said.

At just 5 years old, her son Eli was diagnosed with an inoperable form of brain cancer.Paine said, “we were told we had 6 to 9 months with him at diagnosis, something that a parent should never hear. It stole everything from him. He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t talk, he couldn’t eat.”

After Eli's death last year, Paine made it her mission to give back to the foundation that helped her family financially during his treatment. She said the foundation not only provides assistance to families, but also gives money for pediatric cancer research.

All of the money raised during the magic show will be donated to the Florida based M Family Foundation's "Eli the Brave" Fund.

