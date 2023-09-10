Police conduct homicide investigation of body found in West Palm Beach

A body of a man found dead near 45th Street and Jog Road is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesman said Sunday.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d14249.940569513945!2d-80.15191988641091!3d26.76080127673803!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88d92a4ac2ff469d%3A0x256efd5c32d03810!2sN%20Jog%20Rd%20%26%2045th%20St%2C%20West%20Palm%20Beach%2C%20FL%2033412!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1694375527348!5m2!1sen!2sus width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade">

Police say the victim was found at 7 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.

The body may have been moved, spokesman Mike Jachles said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated after newsd conference by Jachles.

