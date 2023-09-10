Police conduct homicide investigation of body found in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A body of a man found dead near 45th Street and Jog Road is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesman said Sunday.

Police say the victim was found at 7 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.

The body may have been moved, spokesman Mike Jachles said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated after newsd conference by Jachles.

