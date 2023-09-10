Police seek answers in shooting death of man found near 45th Street and Jog Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating after the body a 56-year-old man from Deltona was found shot in a rural area near 45th Street and Jog Road on Sunday morning, a spokesman said Sunday.

Ar 7 a.m, a jogger found the remains of William Tempesta of Volusia County with a gunshot wound west of Florida's Turnpike. The body may have been moved from another location, spokesman Mike Jachles said at a news conference outside police headquarters attended by WPTV reporter Ethan Stein.

"Whether it was in the county, out of the county, in the city, out of the city, there's a big question," Jachles said. "Right now we have moire questions than answers."

He said they asking for the public help, including if anyone knew him.

Tempesta doesn't have a violent past and the family was not close to them, Jachles said.

Originally the family enacted Marsy's Law but police got them to rescind it to get the name out there.

