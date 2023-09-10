Presidents Obama, Clinton, others congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open title

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the...
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title Saturday, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament.

After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American's first Grand Slam title.

"We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court — and we know the best is yet to come," Barack Obama wrote.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, poses for photographs after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of...
Coco Gauff, of the United States, poses for photographs after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. They met with her after the match, which was followed by a tribute to Billie Jean King as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors.

Michelle Obama also sent congratulations with a picture of their meeting, while Clinton wrote that: "The future of American tennis looks bright."

Gauff thanked King for the leading the prize money fight when she collected her $3 million winner's prize. King responded to a tweet showing video of that moment, posting that: "This generation is living the dream of the Original 9," referring to herself and the other women who signed $1 contracts to launch a women's pro circuit in 1970.

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson congratulated Gauff and praised her parents, writing that "Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!"

And Gauff got kudos from rival competitors, with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens telling her that "my girl you are amazing!!!!"

