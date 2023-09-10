These people want to scare you at Fright Nights

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dozens of people wanting to join the family of freaks for this year's Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds came out Sunday to audition and learn more of what's involved.

Men and women, along with kids who have parents willing to work alongside them, sought to be part of the team of scare actors and makeup artists. The casting call was conducted at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on the grounds of the fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

The 21st annual Fright Nights will kick off on Oct. 6 and continue the following Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

"When it opens all the production stuff is buttoned up. Or at least 99.99% of it," creative director Craig McInnis said abut the 20,000 square feet of scares in a video news release. "We get to move into the more fun part. Which is interactions with the public and fans coming in."

Frights Night creative director Craig McInnis is still a scare actor.
Frights Night creative director Craig McInnis is still a scare actor.

McInnis, who still is a scare actor, said there is one additional house for a total of four.

Also he said they are "unleashing a new version of the Scare Zone," which ia a photo-op experience.
 
"I can't get enough," Kelly Lasch, who has been a scare actor for the past seven years, said. "It is so fun."

Kelly Lasch is looking forward to being a Fright Nights scare actor again. Sept. 10, 2023.jp
Kelly Lasch is looking forward to being a Fright Nights scare actor again. Sept. 10, 2023.jp

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
Boca Raton ranks 3rd lowest of 29 Florida cities in cost of living, study finds
2 killed in crash involving car, semi in western Martin County

Latest News

Seminoles move up to No. 3; Hurricanes jump into top 25
Donald Ross Bridge span stuck in closed position
Firefighters ride motorcycles to pay tribute to 9/11 fallen crews
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, to win...
Coco Gauff's former coach reflects on early years, talent