These people want to scare you at Fright Nights

Dozens of people wanting to join the family of freaks for this year's Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds came out Sunday to audition and learn more of what's involved.

Men and women, along with kids who have parents willing to work alongside them, sought to be part of the team of scare actors and makeup artists. The casting call was conducted at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on the grounds of the fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

The 21st annual Fright Nights will kick off on Oct. 6 and continue the following Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

"When it opens all the production stuff is buttoned up. Or at least 99.99% of it," creative director Craig McInnis said abut the 20,000 square feet of scares in a video news release. "We get to move into the more fun part. Which is interactions with the public and fans coming in."

Frights Night creative director Craig McInnis is still a scare actor.

McInnis, who still is a scare actor, said there is one additional house for a total of four.

Also he said they are "unleashing a new version of the Scare Zone," which ia a photo-op experience.



"I can't get enough," Kelly Lasch, who has been a scare actor for the past seven years, said. "It is so fun."

Kelly Lasch is looking forward to being a Fright Nights scare actor again. Sept. 10, 2023.jp

