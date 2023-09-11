2 men from Martin County die in crash with semi

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Highway Patrol released new details Monday on a crash Friday evening that killed two people on State Road 710 in Martin County, shutting down the highway for several hours.

Investigators said a 26-year-old man from Indiantown was driving a sedan north on SR 710 (Southwest Warfield Boulevard) at 5:13 p.m., about 5 miles south of County Road 714 (Martin Highway).

A tractor-trailer, driven by a 55-year-old man from West Palm Beach, was traveling south on SR 710.

The driver of the sedan lost control of his car for unknown reasons, according to the FHP.

Two people were killed following a crash involving a car and semi in Martin County on Sept. 8, 2023.

The car drove into the southbound travel lane in front of the semi.

The front, right of the tractor-trailer collided with the passenger side of the car.

The car continued westbound and came to final rest in a tree line to the west of the roadway, facing northeast.

The 26-year-old driver, whose name was not released, died in the wreck along with his 24-year-old male passenger, who was also from Indiantown.

The semi continued traveling south and ran off the road to the right, coming to a final rest in the tree line to the west of the roadway, facing southwest. The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries in the wreck, the FHP said.

