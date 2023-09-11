Missing children from Lake Worth area found safe

A 2-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl missing from the Lake Worth area have been found safe, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Monday for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga.

According to the FDLE, the children were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street.

The FDLE said they may be in the company of Santos Diaz Escobar, 21, traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus with Florida license plate YG73144.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a fight between Escobar and the homeowner led to Escobar forcing the children and their mother into an older gray Lexus at gunpoint.

Just before 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said the children were found safe.

