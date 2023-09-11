FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 11, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 11, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A typical summer day on Monday. Expect it to feel warm and humid with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.

Pop-up storms are expected this afternoon and will be spotty in coverage. Then storms will remain inland by this evening.

Rain chances will drop slightly by Tuesday. The forecast will still call for a few passing showers.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through this work week, while lows at night will continue to hit the mid and upper 70s.

Hurricane Lee will be strengthening over the Atlantic, but will turn northward late Tuesday or by Wednesday and stay well away from Florida.

Expect large swells and dangerous rips to arrive on our coast by mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
Boca Raton ranks 3rd lowest of 29 Florida cities in cost of living, study finds
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community

Latest News

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 11, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 11, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 8, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 8, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 8, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 8, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 7, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 7, 2023