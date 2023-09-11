Hurricane Lee to bring dangerous rip currents to South Florida coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Hurricane Lee is churning in the Atlantic on Monday as a powerful Category 3 storm, but is expected to make a sharp turn north over the next couple days and stay well away from Florida.

According to the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Hurricane Lee, 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2023.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Lee is tracking northwest, but will turn to the north late Tuesday or Wednesday and stay away from the Bahamas and Florida.

Dangerous surf, large swells, and strong rip currents will impact the Bahamas, U.S. eastern seaboard, and Bermuda this week.

Expect large swells and dangerous rips to arrive on our coast by mid-week, Correa said.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Margot is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday but stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Margot, 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2023.
There are also two areas of disturbed weather in the far eastern Atlantic. One has a 50% chance of development over the next seven days, and the other has a 10% chance.

Tropical update, Sept. 11, 2023.
