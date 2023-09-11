Jimmy Buffett honored in Key West with sand sculpture

Key West continues to pay tribute to late singer Jimmy Buffett.

A large-scale sand sculpture, which was completed Saturday, now sits on a block where the entertainer once lived and partied.

Buffett moved to Key West in the early 1970s.

Jimmy Buffett sings in New Orleans in 2022

The island's laid-back atmosphere is credited with inspiring many of his popular songs including the hit "Margaritaville."

The singer called Key West home during some of his most productive years as a musician.

Since his death Sept. 1, fans have left tributes at the Margaritaville store and his recording studio on the island.

"One thing we experienced this week when we were creating this sculpture is really the deep feeling of loss for Jimmy and how much he means to Key West and how he touched people's lives that, in one way or another, everybody is in Key West because of him, or at least exposed to him," sand sculptor Marianne van den Broek said.

Buffett's last performance in Key West was in February when he kicked off his "Second Wind Tour" with four shows.

