Missing children from Lake Worth area found safe

A 2-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl missing from the Lake Worth area have been found safe, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Monday for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga.

According to the FDLE, the children were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street, who is the mother of both children.

The FDLE had said they might be in the company of Santos Diaz Escobar, 21.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a fight between Escobar and the homeowner led to Escobar forcing the children and their mother into an older gray Lexus at gunpoint.

Just before 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said the children, Marjorie Maradiaga and Santos Diaz Escobar were found in Lake Worth Beach. They are currently interviewing everybody to get their side of the story.

Investigators said they believe Escobar had a gun when he forced the woman and two children into the car.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2023