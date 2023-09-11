Missing children from Lake Worth area found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 2-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl missing from the Lake Worth area have been found safe, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Monday for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga.

According to the FDLE, the children were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street, who is the mother of both children.

The FDLE had said they might be in the company of Santos Diaz Escobar, 21.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a fight between Escobar and the homeowner led to Escobar forcing the children and their mother into an older gray Lexus at gunpoint.

Just before 5 p.m., the sheriff's office said the children, Marjorie Maradiaga and Santos Diaz Escobar were found in Lake Worth Beach. They are currently interviewing everybody to get their side of the story.

Investigators said they believe Escobar had a gun when he forced the woman and two children into the car.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Boca Raton ranks 3rd lowest of 29 Florida cities in cost of living, study finds
Former Wellington teacher arrested for 'unlawful sexual activity' with girl, 16
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home

Latest News

Former NYPD officer during 9/11 now Martin County school security chief
Jimmy Buffett honored in Key West with sand sculpture
Miami safety Kam Kinchens ‘in good shape’ after scary hit, coach says
No foul play suspected after man’s body found in canal