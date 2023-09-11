No foul play suspected after man's body found in canal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found floating in a canal near West Palm Beach earlier this month.

The body of Rene Perez Hernandez, 48, was discovered Sept. 3 at 1:46 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Investigators said no foul play was suspected in Hernandez's death.

The sheriff's office did not give a cause of death.

