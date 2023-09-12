Aaron Rodgers out for season after just 4 snaps with Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after just four snaps with his new team.

An MRI revealed that Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL.com. He'll miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, hasn't missed a game since 2017.

That means Zach Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – will be the Jets starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd during the first quarter of their "Monday Night Football" game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments but needed help getting to New York's sideline.

He was carted off the field and later returned to the sideline wearing a boot.

