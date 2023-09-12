Former Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams dies after construction accident

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates after catching a first quarter...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates after catching a first quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Glennon during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) (AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died a week after he was seriously injured in a construction accident.

Williams, 36, died Tuesday morning, his agent Hadley Engelhard told ESPN.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver had been in intensive care at a Tampa hospital since last week after a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams enters the field for the start of the game...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams enters the field for the start of the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Tampa, Fla.

Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter, told the Tampa Bay Times that he was breathing on his own after being taken off life support Thursday.

Williams was a 2010 fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers before being traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014.

"We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Wellington teacher arrested for ‘unlawful sexual activity’ with girl, 16
Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Latest News

Former lawmaker seeks investigation after daughter's memorial removed
Partial wall collapse at Boca Raton construction site sends worker to hospital
Fort Pierce installs murals to help stimulate economic growth
Palm Beach County to provide up to $100K to eligible first-time homebuyers