Former lawmaker seeks investigation after daughter's memorial removed

A former state representative asked Palm Beach County commissioners Tuesday for an in-depth investigation into why a memorial for his daughter and four other teens was removed.

The site, which honors Irv Slosberg's daughter, Dori, and four other teens who died in a 1996 crash, was taken down last month along Palmetto Park Road but later returned.

During Tuesday's Palm Beach County Commission meeting, Mayor Gregg Weiss apologized on behalf of the commission for the memorial's removal "by mistake."

Slosberg told WPTV that he accepts the mayor's apology, but said the mayor was the only one from the commission to come out to where the memorial once stood and help resolve the situation.

FILE PHOTO of a memorial on Palmetto Park Road in west Boca Raton honoring five teenagers who were killed in a car crash in 1996.PNG

Slosberg is now asking for an investigation into what role, if any, commissioners had in the removal of his daughter's memorial.

He also argued the memorial was not on land belonging to Palm Beach County, so they shouldn't have been involved with the matter.

The memorial consisted of a Jewish Star of David and four crosses for the victims.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss apologizes for the county removing the memorial for Dori Slosberg and four other crash victims.

"On behalf of the board of county commissioners, on behalf of our staff, I want to apologize and ask for your forgiveness," Weiss said. "There's no way that we can undo what happened, but all we can do is say we're sorry."

"This brought everything back to life with me. I guess the main thing now is what can come positive from this," Slosberg said. "The county is going to be more aware of teenage driving and what they can do to help."

Former state Rep. Irv Slosberg says he hopes something positive will come from the removal of his daughter's memorial.

The county maintains it was a mistake by county crews.

The attorney for the county said commissioners do not have the power to make these decisions.

Slosberg wants the county to bring more awareness to teen driving and show them the dangers of reckless driving.

