InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wellington teacher arrested for ‘unlawful sexual activity’ with girl, 16
Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates after catching a first quarter...
Former Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams dies after construction accident
Former lawmaker seeks investigation after daughter's memorial removed
Partial wall collapse at Boca Raton construction site sends worker to hospital
Fort Pierce installs murals to help stimulate economic growth
Palm Beach County to provide up to $100K to eligible first-time homebuyers