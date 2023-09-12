Lionel Messi purchases $10.8M waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida's newest superstar and one of soccer's biggest names has found his personal sanctuary.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and his family recently purchased an eight-bedroom, 10,500 square-foot mansion, interior designer Lori Morris said in a Tuesday news release.

The waterfront home is located in Bay Colony, a gated community in Fort Lauderdale, according to a report by NBC Miami.

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The global sports icon acquired the property for $10.8 million.

The home also boasts 9.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and an outdoor pool.

"This extraordinary acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the life of the soccer legend, who will undoubtedly enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, style, and privacy within his new home," Lori Morris said in a news release.

The interior designer said the home is 5 miles away from DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami's current home.

WPTV reported earlier this summer that Messi could be looking for home in Delray Beach or Boca Raton.

Since Messi joined the South Florida soccer club in July, Inter Miami has not lost a match, notching 10 victories and recording one draw. Messi has also notched 11 goals and eight assists in those matches.

