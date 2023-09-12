Lionel Messi purchases $10.8M waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida's newest superstar and one of soccer's biggest names has found his personal sanctuary.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and his family recently purchased an eight-bedroom, 10,500 square-foot mansion, interior designer Lori Morris said in a Tuesday news release.

The waterfront home is located in Bay Colony, a gated community in Fort Lauderdale, according to a report by NBC Miami.

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The global sports icon acquired the property for $10.8 million.

The home also boasts 9.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage and an outdoor pool.

MORE PHOTOS: Take a look inside of Messi's new home

"This extraordinary acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the life of the soccer legend, who will undoubtedly enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, style, and privacy within his new home," Lori Morris said in a news release.

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The interior designer said the home is 5 miles away from DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami's current home.

WPTV reported earlier this summer that Messi could be looking for home in Delray Beach or Boca Raton.

Since Messi joined the South Florida soccer club in July, Inter Miami has not lost a match, notching 10 victories and recording one draw. Messi has also notched 11 goals and eight assists in those matches.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Wellington teacher arrested for ‘unlawful sexual activity’ with girl, 16
Travis Ward plucked about 40 thorns from a wild donkey's nose and ear. The thorns were likely...
WATCH: Donkey with face full of thorns gets help from kayaker
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’
Port St. Lucie approves lower millage rate; residents brace for increased taxes

Latest News

Port St. Lucie police seek to get more woman on force
Dozens of books removed from Indian River schools, but are kids reading them?
Suspect in killing of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver indicted by grand jury
Fort Lauderdale woman accused of operating prostitution parlor in Stuart