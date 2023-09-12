Man dies 12 days after crossing into path of SUV near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A 52-year-old Riviera Beach man died 12 days after crossing into the path of an SUV near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 29, David Campbell was crossing eastbound across Congress Avenue, north of Gun Club Road, and was struck by a 2022 Mazda CX30 driven by a 83-year-old West Palm Beach man, causing a violent collision.

Campbell was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and died Sunday.

The driver was not injured.

