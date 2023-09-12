Man dies after pickup struck by semitruck with mechanical problems

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A man died after his pickup was struck by a semi-truck with mechanical problems on Monday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:10 a.m., crews responded to the crash at 17346 U.S. Highway 41, east of Lake Okeechobee and west of John G. and Susan H. Dupuis Jr. Wildlife and Environmental Area in northwest Palm Beach County.

A 1996 Freightliner driven by a Hialeah man and a 1999 S10 Chevrolet were northbound on U.S. 441.

The semi-truck was slowing because of a suspect mechanical issue, PBSO said in a crash report.

The driver of the Chevy failed to avoid a collision and impacted the truck's front bumper to rear end. The truck came to a controlled stop partially off the road.

The unidentified Chevy driver was take to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm via TraumaHawk where he later died.

